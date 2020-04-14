Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

AVNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avanos Medical from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Avanos Medical from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered Avanos Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on Avanos Medical from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avanos Medical from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avanos Medical has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.83.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $28.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.77. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $48.07. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 17,283.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 293.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

