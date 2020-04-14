Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Morgan Stanley

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MOH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Molina Healthcare from an underperform rating to an average rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $163.92.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $156.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.60. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $102.85 and a 52-week high of $161.01.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total value of $56,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 85,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.8% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 60.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 927,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,789,000 after purchasing an additional 348,151 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

