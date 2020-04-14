SunTrust Banks Lowers Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $5.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price trimmed by SunTrust Banks from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus downgraded Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Marathon Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Marathon Oil from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Williams Capital initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.76.

NYSE:MRO opened at $4.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.85.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 223,314 shares in the company, valued at $739,169.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman acquired 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 99,100 shares of company stock valued at $362,278. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 18,082 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 888,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 50,644 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

