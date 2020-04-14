Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at B. Riley

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AX. TheStreet lowered shares of Axos Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Axos Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $18.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Axos Financial has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $33.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.15 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eshel Bar-Adon bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $45,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,716.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Brandon Black bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,835.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,900 shares of company stock worth $144,303. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 885,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,798,000 after purchasing an additional 291,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,818,000 after buying an additional 18,437 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,860,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,900,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,888,000. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

