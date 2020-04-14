Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) Downgraded to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.80.

NYSE OSW opened at $4.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $259.14 million and a PE ratio of 9.36. Haymaker Acquisition has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $139.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.38 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th.

In related news, CFO Stephen Lazarus acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $489,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

