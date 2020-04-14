Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nomura in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Nomura presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of NMR stock opened at $3.99 on Monday. Nomura has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 13.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nomura during the first quarter valued at $128,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nomura by 3,406.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,112 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nomura by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 32,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Nomura by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

