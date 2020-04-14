London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) has been trending positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. London Stock Exchange Group earned a media sentiment score of 2.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected London Stock Exchange Group’s analysis:

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LDNXF opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of $63.35 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.69.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services – LCH, Post Trade Services – CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.