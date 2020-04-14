London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Press coverage about London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) has been trending positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. London Stock Exchange Group earned a media sentiment score of 2.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected London Stock Exchange Group’s analysis:

Shares of OTCMKTS LDNXF opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of $63.35 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.69.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services – LCH, Post Trade Services – CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF
Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF
Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,035 Shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II
Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,035 Shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II
Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp
Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp
iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Holdings Decreased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC
iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Holdings Decreased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC
Biogen Inc Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC
Biogen Inc Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC
Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 17,000 Shares of Graco Inc.
Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 17,000 Shares of Graco Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report