Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target Lowered to $92.00 at UBS Group

Apr 14th, 2020

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.73.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $80.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.17. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,503,956,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,530,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,603 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,242,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,763 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

