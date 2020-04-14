New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Upgraded by B. Riley to Buy

B. Riley upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $11.50.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $9.75 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.92.

NYSE NYCB opened at $10.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $13.79.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.36 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

