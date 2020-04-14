NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Price Target Raised to $10.50 at B. Riley

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NPTN. Piper Sandler upgraded NeoPhotonics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on NeoPhotonics to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.53.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

Shares of NPTN opened at $8.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $375.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $9.46.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $103.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.38 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,986,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,328,000 after buying an additional 169,885 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,047,000 after buying an additional 26,128 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,628,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,367,000 after buying an additional 740,146 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,300,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after buying an additional 512,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 365.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,017,000 after buying an additional 980,898 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.