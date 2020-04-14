Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $31.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.56. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $53.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.61.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAG. FMR LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.