BMO Capital Markets Lowers ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $330.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $385.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NOW. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of ServiceNow from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $345.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $383.00 to $330.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $336.00 to $307.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $321.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $345.43.

NOW stock opened at $283.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $362.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.16.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Schneider sold 2,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $805,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,235,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $590,467.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,187.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,541 shares of company stock worth $30,757,754. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 668.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

