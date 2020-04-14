AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 617,791 Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 95.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617,791 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLUU. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Glu Mobile by 383.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,274,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 189,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,171,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 744,994 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 65,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Benjamin T. Iv Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $629,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Puneet Kedia sold 4,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $28,869.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,018,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,719 in the last quarter. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Glu Mobile from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Glu Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Shares of GLUU opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $846.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.02, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.62. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $11.61.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.64 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

