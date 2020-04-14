AQR Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Tucows in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Tucows by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tucows in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Tucows by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Tucows by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tucows alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TCX. ValuEngine cut Tucows from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Tucows from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tucows has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In other news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $69,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,386,475.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Bret Fausett acquired 27,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $1,249,965.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 27,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,965. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TCX opened at $53.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Tucows Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $90.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.21 million, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. Tucows had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tucows Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.