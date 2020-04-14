AQR Capital Management LLC Has $202,000 Holdings in Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 194,431 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 2,221.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 12,062 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 13,975 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 216,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 14,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $144.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.97. Resolute Forest Products has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RFP shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resolute Forest Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Resolute Forest Products Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

