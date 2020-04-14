AQR Capital Management LLC Has $208,000 Stake in Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) by 116.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,154 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Adesto Technologies worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IOTS. Arch Venture Corp acquired a new position in Adesto Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $17,438,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,091,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 231,199 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Adesto Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adesto Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 767,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 110,775 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IOTS opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $339.00 million, a P/E ratio of -12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Adesto Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79.

In other Adesto Technologies news, insider Sohrab Modi sold 7,726 shares of Adesto Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $79,732.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,037.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 12.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on IOTS. Needham & Company LLC cut Adesto Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Adesto Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Roth Capital cut Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.55 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Adesto Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $12.55 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.74.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

