AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 16,579 Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,579 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGI. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 96,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 18,205 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 505,145 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 57,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.02. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $14.53.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.41 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.