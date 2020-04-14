AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 18,517 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,517 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Accuray worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 310,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Accuray by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARAY opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Accuray Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $180.94 million, a PE ratio of -100.95 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Accuray had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $98.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Accuray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Accuray from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

