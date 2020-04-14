AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,923 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $492,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in PAR Technology by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in PAR Technology by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAR Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

NYSE PAR opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.37 million, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.95. PAR Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.21 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 23.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

