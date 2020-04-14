AQR Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2020

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Tennant in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tennant in the 3rd quarter valued at $404,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tennant in the 3rd quarter valued at $802,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 529,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $64.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Tennant has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $87.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.27.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Tennant in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti lowered their target price on Tennant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tennant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

