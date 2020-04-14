Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 343,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 50,080 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 34,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 214,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 17,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory Thomas Otto acquired 1,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,235.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,531.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel A. Landy sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $89,684.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 242,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,280.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,111 shares of company stock worth $84,143. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

NYSE MNR opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 8.86.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $41.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

