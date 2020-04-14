AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,916 Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLOW. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 276,541 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $3,940,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $3,753,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 185.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 67,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $2,960,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber bought 1,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.70 per share, for a total transaction of $52,969.50. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PLOW stock opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $857.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.03. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $56.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.00 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLOW shares. TheStreet downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti raised Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Douglas Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

