AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,956,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Alexander’s stock opened at $291.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.04. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 15.77 and a quick ratio of 15.77. Alexander’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.68 and a fifty-two week high of $394.70.

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.