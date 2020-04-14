AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 4,379 Shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $825.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 452.92% and a negative return on equity of 10,351.99%. The business had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Cytokinetics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $64,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 1,072,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $16,927,353.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

