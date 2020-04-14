Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,007,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,705,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,196,000 after purchasing an additional 645,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sirius XM by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,464,000 after purchasing an additional 261,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sirius XM by 425.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,254,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873,138 shares in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 204.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $319,496.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,230.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,885,567.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,001,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.