Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 2,266 Shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Infosys by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 15,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INFY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.09 to $13.53 in a report on Monday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

INFY opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00. Infosys Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

