Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 36,681 Shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,502 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,681 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 211.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,059,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,322 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,589,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,721 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,280,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 80,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 653,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 652,963 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,918,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 449,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAN opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. Banco Santander SA has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Banco Santander SA will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.88.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

