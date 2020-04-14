Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 214 Shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,924,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,482 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,988,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,186,000 after purchasing an additional 439,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,587 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,900,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,239,000 after purchasing an additional 18,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saddle Point Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth about $101,218,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $49.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.18. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Stericycle Inc has a 12-month low of $38.45 and a 12-month high of $67.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $799.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stericycle Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SRCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Stericycle from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

