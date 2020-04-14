5,529 Shares in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Bought by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,529 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TOT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Total in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Total by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Total by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,039 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Total by 1,154.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 57,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Total by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 104,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TOT shares. Citigroup raised Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Shares of TOT opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.82. Total SA has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $57.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S.A. Total acquired 720,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $3,422,778.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,586,281 shares of company stock valued at $13,528,814 and sold 2,152,078 shares valued at $18,533,004.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

