Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) by 96.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,075 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 0.35% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $427,000.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.93. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.