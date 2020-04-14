Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Takes $205,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX stock opened at $61.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.36.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

