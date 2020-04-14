Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Invests $207,000 in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $10,113,711,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,256,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,724,783,000 after buying an additional 1,080,641 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,011,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,696,000 after buying an additional 449,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $671,833,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,582,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,675 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.01.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $860,059.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,537,341.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 23,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,015,388.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,436,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,673 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,599 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.32.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

