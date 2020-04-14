Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 53.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAGS. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 458.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.87. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $53.43.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAGS. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

