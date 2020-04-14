Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Takes $218,000 Position in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,772,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $286,282,000 after purchasing an additional 870,600 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in China Mobile by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,800,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $118,397,000 after buying an additional 767,317 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in China Mobile during the 4th quarter worth about $27,035,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in China Mobile during the 4th quarter worth about $15,574,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in China Mobile during the 4th quarter worth about $9,048,000. Institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHL stock opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $160.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average of $40.29. China Mobile Ltd. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $48.92.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.1106 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.04%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. New Street Research raised China Mobile from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Mobile to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

