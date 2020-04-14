Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 354,286 shares of company stock valued at $99,772,075 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $259.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.56. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

