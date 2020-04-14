$98.87 Million in Sales Expected for Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) to announce $98.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.50 million and the highest is $100.10 million. Lattice Semiconductor reported sales of $98.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year sales of $411.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $393.00 million to $425.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $450.56 million, with estimates ranging from $420.80 million to $470.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $100.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.07 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

In other news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $70,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 90,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $1,876,941.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,317.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 201.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 30,344 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 303.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 87,880 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 323,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 80,178 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

