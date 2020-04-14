Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.31 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.85. Pinduoduo Inc has a 52-week low of $18.46 and a 52-week high of $45.25.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 23.14%. Analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

