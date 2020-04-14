PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (OTCMKTS:PREKF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.67.

PREKF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised PrairieSky Royalty to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised PrairieSky Royalty to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Monday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS:PREKF opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.24.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

