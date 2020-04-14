Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBCP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Get Independent Bank Co.(MI) alerts:

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Ervin purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,305.00. Also, Director Matthew J. Missad purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $48,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,974.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,967 shares of company stock valued at $94,928. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,064,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,113,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 912,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,676,000 after purchasing an additional 25,258 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 901,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,407,000 after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 368,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

IBCP opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average is $20.42. Independent Bank Co has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $322.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.21 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.