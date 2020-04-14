Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UAA. Piper Sandler cut Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Under Armour from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Under Armour from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.57% of the company’s stock.

UAA opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $27.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

