Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.12.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,825,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,235,000 after acquiring an additional 168,570 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,609,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,529,000 after buying an additional 517,604 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,638,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,169,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,341,000 after buying an additional 190,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,322,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,502,000 after buying an additional 450,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

