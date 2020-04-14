Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.27.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994,522 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,675,000 after buying an additional 1,103,456 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 577.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,956 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 99,695 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $79,059,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 145,185 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

