BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. ValuEngine raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Liberum Capital raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Argus cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,089 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 253,218 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after buying an additional 47,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average is $48.50. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $59.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.04%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.