Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.82.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on M. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.48%.

In related news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $33,492.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,747 shares of company stock valued at $36,821. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of M. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.