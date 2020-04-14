Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Apr 14th, 2020

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,717.27 ($48.90).

DLN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 3,720 ($48.93) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,850 ($50.64) to GBX 4,250 ($55.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Derwent London to an “add” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

LON:DLN opened at GBX 3,452 ($45.41) on Tuesday. Derwent London has a one year low of GBX 2,462 ($32.39) and a one year high of GBX 4,362 ($57.38). The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,511.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,715.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a GBX 51.45 ($0.68) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $21.00. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

In other Derwent London news, insider Damian Wisniewski sold 10,547 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,761 ($36.32), for a total transaction of £291,202.67 ($383,060.60). Also, insider Simon P. Silver acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,932 ($38.57) per share, with a total value of £102,620 ($134,990.79).

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Analyst Recommendations for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

