Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Cut to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Wolfe Research currently has $6.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ET. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of ET opened at $5.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.06. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $15.76.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.47%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.14%.

In related news, Director James Richard Perry bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,081.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $42,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,528,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,062,995.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,314,000 shares of company stock worth $58,854,477 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. grace capital purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

