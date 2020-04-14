Wolfe Research Lowers Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.27.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $16.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.87. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Bachmann bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $184,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,631,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,012,958.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,010,700 shares of company stock worth $23,714,970 over the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,195,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,469,836,000 after buying an additional 493,257 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,449,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $547,688,000 after purchasing an additional 537,940 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,831,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $417,655,000 after purchasing an additional 765,669 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 14,261,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,616,000 after purchasing an additional 128,843 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,177,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

