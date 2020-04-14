EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Cowen

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price cut by Cowen from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $241.00.

NYSE EPAM opened at $197.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $151.97 and a 1 year high of $248.27.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.11 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at $1,109,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at $2,144,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $197,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

