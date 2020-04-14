Davita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target Cut to $82.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Davita (NYSE:DVA) had its price objective reduced by SunTrust Banks from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Davita from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Davita in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Davita from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Get Davita alerts:

Davita stock opened at $73.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. Davita has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $90.15.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Davita will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $621,213.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $44,531.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,345. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Davita in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Davita in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Davita in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Davita by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Davita by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.