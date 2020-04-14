Dell (NYSE:DELL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2020

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dell (NYSE:DELL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $77.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Dell in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Dell from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of Dell in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dell from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dell from $63.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.80.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $40.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.07. Dell has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $70.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.92 billion. Dell had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 217.89%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell purchased 161,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $4,357,982.47. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,296,159.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell purchased 361,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.23 per share, with a total value of $12,385,475.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,338 shares in the company, valued at $20,652,259.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,207 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,660 in the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Dell by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

